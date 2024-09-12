Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Urban development

What will become of the Schendlingen district?

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 06:00

The Schendlingen district of Bregenz will undergo fundamental change due to the partial demolition of the Südtiroler estate. A framework plan is now to show the potential for optimization.

comment0 Kommentare

On Tuesday, Bregenz City Council decided to have external experts draw up a framework plan for the development of the Schendlingen district by the end of the year, on the basis of which any new buildings and conversions, the public space in between and the social structures in the community can be better designed. The study is expected to cost 58,000 euros - money well spent, especially as the district has considerable potential for improvement.

Schendlingen is basically a relic of the urban sprawl of the 1960s and 1970s, albeit with a spatial planning gem at its center, namely the extensive South Tyrolean settlement. However, as is well known, this will largely have to make way for various new buildings in the coming years, as a result of which the cohesive structure and charm of the estate could be lost. The framework plan will therefore also be incorporated into the upcoming competition for this redesign.

"People should feel comfortable"
In any case, there is great concern in Schendlingen that - once again - the interests of investors will ultimately take precedence over the needs of residents. This is one of the reasons why the study was commissioned, emphasizes Bregenz Mayor Michael Ritsch (SPÖ): "Many Bregenz residents spend a large part of their time in their neighbourhood. It is therefore an important task of politicians, together with the population and experts, to create the framework conditions for the highest possible quality of life so that people feel comfortable not only within their own four walls, but also outside of this space."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf