Urban development
What will become of the Schendlingen district?
The Schendlingen district of Bregenz will undergo fundamental change due to the partial demolition of the Südtiroler estate. A framework plan is now to show the potential for optimization.
On Tuesday, Bregenz City Council decided to have external experts draw up a framework plan for the development of the Schendlingen district by the end of the year, on the basis of which any new buildings and conversions, the public space in between and the social structures in the community can be better designed. The study is expected to cost 58,000 euros - money well spent, especially as the district has considerable potential for improvement.
Schendlingen is basically a relic of the urban sprawl of the 1960s and 1970s, albeit with a spatial planning gem at its center, namely the extensive South Tyrolean settlement. However, as is well known, this will largely have to make way for various new buildings in the coming years, as a result of which the cohesive structure and charm of the estate could be lost. The framework plan will therefore also be incorporated into the upcoming competition for this redesign.
"People should feel comfortable"
In any case, there is great concern in Schendlingen that - once again - the interests of investors will ultimately take precedence over the needs of residents. This is one of the reasons why the study was commissioned, emphasizes Bregenz Mayor Michael Ritsch (SPÖ): "Many Bregenz residents spend a large part of their time in their neighbourhood. It is therefore an important task of politicians, together with the population and experts, to create the framework conditions for the highest possible quality of life so that people feel comfortable not only within their own four walls, but also outside of this space."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.