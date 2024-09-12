What will become of the Schendlingen district?

"People should feel comfortable"

In any case, there is great concern in Schendlingen that - once again - the interests of investors will ultimately take precedence over the needs of residents. This is one of the reasons why the study was commissioned, emphasizes Bregenz Mayor Michael Ritsch (SPÖ): "Many Bregenz residents spend a large part of their time in their neighbourhood. It is therefore an important task of politicians, together with the population and experts, to create the framework conditions for the highest possible quality of life so that people feel comfortable not only within their own four walls, but also outside of this space."