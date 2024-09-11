Romania’s prime minister “annoyed” about Nehammer

Government in Bucharest wants happy ending by late fall elections

As the presidential election is due in Romania in late fall and the parliamentary election in December, the coalition government consisting of the PSD and its liberal junior partner (PNL) is trying to bring about a happy end to the tiresome Schengen saga as soon as possible, as both coalition parties hope this will lead to electoral gains. In July, the head of the government and PSD, Ciolacu, held out the prospect of the country joining Schengen by the end of the year, even with ground borders. Ciolacu did not give the reasons for this optimism at the time.