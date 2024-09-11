Vacation in St. Pölten
Cultural trip to the capital region of St. Pölten
The unique and historic monasteries, landscapes and products around St. Pölten are always worth a cultural journey of discovery.
Lilienfeld & Herzogenburg - medieval and baroque
Lilienfeld Abbey, the largest medieval monastery complex in Austria, is nestled in the picturesque Alpine foothills of the Mostviertel region to the south of St. Pölten. On the occasion of "Kultur St. Pölten 2024", the special exhibition "Lilienfeld Abbey and St. Pölten" can be seen this year. The geographical proximity of Lilienfeld Abbey to the city of St. Pölten has always led to a certain affinity. This exhibition shows illustrations of historical moments that were formative for both the city of St. Pölten and Lilienfeld Abbey.
Herzogenburg Abbey in the lower Traisental valley is a Baroque synthesis of the arts. The exhibition tour "Witness to Eternity" provides an insight into the history and life of the Augustinian canons and guides visitors through the renovated abbey buildings and valuable art collections. In the 2024 season, special guided tours are offered under the title "Whoever believes will be saved", which explore critical questions about religion and the church in the past and present.
Special fruits: grapes and dirndls
The culture of the St. Pölten capital region also includes its diverse products, such as Traisental wine. The Traisental wine region is characterized by a young generation of winegrowers who uphold and revive tradition - right on the doorstep of St. Pölten. Numerous TOP wine taverns and award-winning wines testify to the quality of the dedicated winegrowers. Their influence can also be seen on the menus: with the best seasonal and regional food and a pinch of cosmopolitanism, creative new interpretations of traditional dishes are created that take a visit to a Heurigen in the Traisental to a new, exciting level. A Traisental wine full of character is the perfect accompaniment. They are available in the countless wine shops and farm stores.
The Pielach Valley southwest of St. Pölten is known as the Dirndl Valley - named after a culinary specialty, the cornelian cherry, also known as Dirndl. In spring, the Dirndl trees transform the valley into a picture-book landscape of yellow blossom, while in fall the sweet and sour fruits are harvested and turned into delicacies: Dirndl juice, Dirndl syrup, Dirndl spread, Dirndl mustard, Dirndl schnapps and much more.
These and many other products from producers throughout the capital region enliven the markets in St. Pölten and other municipalities throughout the year. The Dirndl products are also offered at the traditional Dirndlkirtag in the fall, which attracts thousands of visitors to the valley every year. The Pielachtal Dirndlkirtag will take place this year from October 5 - 6, 2024 in Frankenfels.
Info & Contact
All information and offers for the St. Pölten capital region at www.hauptstadtregion.at
