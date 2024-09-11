Cultural trip to the capital region of St. Pölten

Special fruits: grapes and dirndls

The culture of the St. Pölten capital region also includes its diverse products, such as Traisental wine. The Traisental wine region is characterized by a young generation of winegrowers who uphold and revive tradition - right on the doorstep of St. Pölten. Numerous TOP wine taverns and award-winning wines testify to the quality of the dedicated winegrowers. Their influence can also be seen on the menus: with the best seasonal and regional food and a pinch of cosmopolitanism, creative new interpretations of traditional dishes are created that take a visit to a Heurigen in the Traisental to a new, exciting level. A Traisental wine full of character is the perfect accompaniment. They are available in the countless wine shops and farm stores.