Poster scandal
Sixth prank with the Seniors’ Association as a target
New fake posters that appeared in Linz on Tuesday, once again targeting the Seniors' Association, advertise a humorous reading with former governor Josef Pühringer: "How it came about that a data protection case against a leasing hacker was lost". The author is still unknown.
He has done it again: the unknown poster printer who has been teasing and annoying the Upper Austrian Seniors' Association and its chairman Josef Pühringer with fake announcements and funny calls for months.
The author likes to post these in public places in the city of Linz. Each time, he also reminds people to contact the office of the Seniors' Association.
In what is now his sixth campaign of abuse, the posters for which were put up on Tuesday in the Südbahnhofmarkt area, among other places, the main target is former governor Pühringer.
The content of the latest campaign: As a substitute for the fact that there was no Seniorenklangwolke, Pühringer will read out a humorous episode from the joke "Das fuchsteufelswild-machende Gerichtsurteil", recently published by Hoamat-Verlag, on Friday, September 13, at 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Seniorenbund.
Misuse of data
The excerpt was entitled "How the Upper Austrian Seniors' Association lost a data protection case against a leasing hacker before the Federal Administrative Court". The humorous story is primarily about the misuse of data "of at least a thousand (or even tens of thousands?)" of Upper Austrian senior citizens by the Seniors' Association as well as the decision of the Federal Administrative Court in Vienna in May 2023".
Gstanzl music and Liptauer sandwiches
The event at the Heinreich-Gleißner-Haus (Donaulände 7) will be accompanied by music from the ÖVP Gstanzl-Musi. Admission is free and there will be bacon and Liptauer breads, cider and farmer's doughnuts. Due to the expected large audience, seats should be reserved in advance.
As the "Krone" was informed on Tuesday, it is possible that the author of the abusive posters will soon reveal his incognito and report on the motives and background of his actions. Incidentally, the Seniors' Association has not yet pressed charges.
