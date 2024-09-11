In Klagenfurt
Gym prices increased by up to 1600 percent
"A slap in the face! Bureaucratic failure!" Klagenfurt sports clubs moan about drastic cost increases for gym hours. Head of the sports department Mario Polak explains the situation.
Klagenfurt's sports clubs are moaning! Because high bills have fluttered into the house again. This is because the hourly rates for gyms (in compulsory and secondary schools) in the provincial capital were drastically increased in 2023. While it was still 70 cents per hour, you now have to pay up to twelve euros. That's an abrupt increase of 1614 percent!
"Salary of the municipal director. . ."
For the chairwoman of Bundesliga club VBK Klagenfurt, Karin Frühbauer, this is an incomprehensible "price explosion". "I had to massively increase the membership fees - that's what the sports authority demanded. It was a slap in the face!", Frühbauer is annoyed and emphasizes: "The city should start looking at whether it is possible to get a budget for sport from the social, health and prevention funds, when all you have to do is save money. Or we could live as a club for many years on the salary of the municipal director. . ."
Andi Kuttnig, Head of Sport at second-division basketball club Wörthersee Klagenfurt, takes the same line. "I realize that the 70 cents were a gift back then. But for me, it's a bureaucratic failure on the part of the city to make such a massive increase in one fell swoop. It primarily affects the many kids who play sport," sighs the Pirate boss.
"Then we have to stop. . ."
It was a big blow for the Klagenfurt disabled sports group. "For 50 years, we had an agreement with the city that war invalids would pay nothing. The Carinthian Disabled Sports Association is now supporting us financially for as long as it can - if not, we'll have to stop playing indoor sports," says BSG boss Guntram Hallegger.
"Clubs have halls for free!"
Klagenfurt's head of sports Mario Polak explains the situation. "The old rate was possible thanks to special subsidies and of course the difference now is huge. But the Bundesliga clubs still get their sports halls for their teams for free, as well as other subsidies. Everything is no longer free, we also have to generate income - and our prices are far cheaper than in other cities," says Polak.
The fact that the state will now have to save 1.2 million euros for sport is also anything but convenient. . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
