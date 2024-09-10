Harris and Trump face off in TV duel

Harris' first, Trump's seventh TV duel

Harris and her team have spent the past three days in Pittsburgh preparing for the TV duel. Trump took a less meticulous approach: He met informally with confidants a few times in the last few days. He does not plan to arrive in Philadelphia until around 6.30 p.m. local time on Tuesday - just a few hours before the start of the 90-minute TV duel at 9 p.m. (local time; 3 a.m. CEST on Wednesday). It is the first TV duel for Harris and the seventh for Trump. The rules stipulate, among other things, that the microphone of the participant whose turn it is not to speak is muted.