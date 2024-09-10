Biden will be watching
Harris and Trump face off in TV duel
On Wednesday night, presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will face off in a TV duel. It will be the first face-to-face encounter between the two - the duel with the Republican will be a test for Democrat Harris in particular.
The exchange of blows between the Vice President and the former head of state in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) is seen as a highlight in the remaining two months until the presidential election on November 5.
Last TV duel led to Biden's withdrawal
Just a few weeks ago, 59-year-old Harris replaced US President Joe Biden as the presidential candidate. For Trump, on the other hand, it is already the second presidential TV duel in this election campaign. In June, the 78-year-old appeared on stage together with Biden. Biden's performance was so weak that the 81-year-old eventually withdrew from the presidential race.
Harris warns of Trump's lies and border crossings
The TV duel will be the first face-to-face encounter between the two rivals. Harris said in a radio interview that there is "no limit" to "how low he will go". She also said that people should be prepared for the fact that Trump "will probably say a lot of untruths". Furthermore, she described the former incumbent as "unserious" and as someone who is incapable of understanding anything other than "serving himself".
Since Harris' entry into the race for the presidency, Trump had repeatedly defamed her as a "liar" and "crazy". Vice President Harris had already traveled to Philadelphia on Monday and had been preparing for the debate for the past three days. Former President Trump, on the other hand, plans to arrive just a few hours before the TV debate.
Venue is in "swing state"
In the presidential election, it is a neck-and-neck race between Harris and Trump - they are roughly tied in the polls. The small gap between the two candidates is within the margin of error. The race has gained new momentum with Harris' acceptance of the candidacy. Philadelphia is located in the north-eastern state of Pennsylvania. It is one of the contested "swing states" where the outcome of the election is particularly close. Pennsylvania sends 19 of the 538 electors to the Electoral College, which ultimately decides the future US president.
Harris' first, Trump's seventh TV duel
Harris and her team have spent the past three days in Pittsburgh preparing for the TV duel. Trump took a less meticulous approach: He met informally with confidants a few times in the last few days. He does not plan to arrive in Philadelphia until around 6.30 p.m. local time on Tuesday - just a few hours before the start of the 90-minute TV duel at 9 p.m. (local time; 3 a.m. CEST on Wednesday). It is the first TV duel for Harris and the seventh for Trump. The rules stipulate, among other things, that the microphone of the participant whose turn it is not to speak is muted.
Biden is looking forward to "watching the debate"
As White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Monday evening, Biden will watch the duel between the two. "The president will watch the debate. He's looking forward to watching the debate." The Trump-Biden debate in June, which was a disaster for Biden, was watched by 51.3 million viewers; significantly more are expected for Tuesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
