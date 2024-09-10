Burns, stitches
Prosecution: Martyrdom of a pregnant woman (18) in Vienna
According to the public prosecutor's office, what an 18-year-old woman who was expecting a child had to endure in Vienna is almost indescribable. Her 22-year-old partner allegedly used massive violence against the woman for months, abused her and locked her up. The man pleaded not guilty at the trial in Vienna's regional court.
What kind of ordeal did a then 18-year-old woman have to go through in Vienna in 2023 when she was pregnant with her child? The allegations made by the Vienna public prosecutor's office are serious.
Prosecutor: "Driven by an addiction to control"
The background: the victim met a Slovakian man four years her senior and they moved in together in Vienna-Penzing. Shortly afterwards, the young woman became pregnant. Because her partner was so jealous, "driven by an addiction to control" according to the public prosecutor, arguments quickly broke out. Which allegedly degenerated over time.
"He quickly began to use massive violence against her. In almost daily attacks," the public prosecutor reported to the senate of lay judges. According to the indictment, he first forbade her to move freely in the apartment and to leave the apartment without his company. "She was not allowed to go to the toilet or get a glass of water on her own." When they went out together, he forced her to look at the floor. He is said to have destroyed her cell phone.
According to the public prosecutor, the man choked the victim every day, sometimes to the point of unconsciousness. He allegedly hit her with objects, including a belt, and threw things at her.
Burning resin on baby's belly
In August 2023, when the 18-year-old was six months pregnant, he allegedly dropped a burning piece of cannabis resin on her stomach. The victim suffered a burn on her navel. This was not the only torment caused by fire that the woman apparently had to endure. As if that were not enough, the accused allegedly stabbed the pregnant woman several times in the feet with nail scissors. He allegedly hit the woman's legs with a cable and inflicted cuts on her thigh with a kitchen knife.
"He regarded the victim as his property," said the prosecutor, "He also demanded sexual intercourse almost every day." According to the indictment, the Slovakian forced the pregnant woman to have sex in numerous attacks. If the woman refused, he is said to have hit her with his fists until she allowed sexual intercourse to take place.
Defendant: "It's fictitious"
Even before the trial began, the accused appeared nervous and aggressive and used a swear word against a female photographer who was present. During the trial, he pleads "not guilty". The woman had scratched herself, he had not forced her to have sex. "It's fictitious. The woman is obsessed with the accused and wanted him back at all costs," said defense lawyer Florian Horak in his plea. The relationship had only lasted a short time and he hadn't even known that she was pregnant. He had also been living in Slovenia at the time.
"Why should I be jealous when there are 1,000 other girls?", he tones down. While the woman is questioned separately by the judge, the defendant follows the young woman's statements via video transmission. He sits on the bench in front of his defense lawyer and smiles throughout at the woman's accounts, shaking his head. Verdict pending.
