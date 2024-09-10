Due to overcrowding
London releases 1700 prisoners early
In order to create space in overcrowded prisons, a total of 1700 prisoners are being released early in the UK. Otherwise there would be a risk of "unchecked crime" because the police and courts would not be able to lock anyone up, the government in London explained. There are currently hardly any free places in prisons.
The regulation stipulates that some prisoners can be released after serving only 40 percent of their sentence. Normally, at least 50 percent must be served before being released on conditional release.
Hundreds of rioters face imprisonment
The British justice system is currently cracking down on rioters who attacked police officers and accommodation for asylum seekers, set fire to vehicles and looted stores during the far-right and anti-Muslim riots in several cities over the summer. More than 200 people have already been sentenced, most of them to prison. Hundreds more charges are pending.
Most recently, a judge had already ruled that magistrates' courts in England and Wales should, if possible, postpone such appointments where people could be sent to prison.
New government blames predecessors for misery
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Social Democrat government admitted that it was "incredibly difficult" for victims to learn that offenders would be released before serving their sentences. "This is another difficult, tough but necessary measure we are taking," said a government spokeswoman. At the same time, she emphasized that the core problem was that the previous Conservative government had not created enough prison places.
Not all prisoners are released early
Not all prisoners can benefit from early release. Those serving time for terrorism, sexual offenses, domestic violence and serious crimes will not be released, as the government emphasized.
Prisons in some cases severely outdated
Overcrowding, rat infestations, gang violence, staff shortages: the conditions in some prisons in England and Wales are considered worrying even in official documents. Some of the buildings date back to the 19th century and have never been properly modernized.
For those who are released, the probation service has made preparations, police secretary Diana Johnson told the BBC. "People are released on parole and can be recalled if they commit further crimes."
Other activists criticized the fact that many young men in particular would be released without receiving support in finding a job or housing. "As a result, there is a risk that the release programme will jeopardize rehabilitation and increase recidivism if it is not accompanied by adequate support and effective reintegration," the Switchback organization underlined.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
