Fears of continuous rain and masses of snow

Emergency feeding on alpine pastures - or prematurely down into the valley?

How do the operators of around 2100 Tyrolean alpine pastures react? "The vast majority of farmers are keeping themselves well informed. Many can fall back on emergency feeding and the animals can also stay in the barn for a few days," says Michael Jäger, Vice Chairman of the Tyrolean Alpine Pasture Association. In some valleys, however, the cattle trucks are already on the road because some are ending the alpine season early.