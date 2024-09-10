Extreme forecast
Fears of continuous rain and masses of snow
It's not just the alpine farmers who are worried about the current weather forecasts - from Thursday it's going to be extreme in Tirol! Continuous rain in the valley will be joined by masses of snow on the mountains.
Lightning blue skies with bathing and hiking weather prevailed in Tyrol at the weekend - but the change to continuous rain and a huge onset of winter on the mountains is really something special.
From Thursday to Sunday
"It starts on Thursday night and the whole thing will probably only calm down on Sunday," said Konstantin Brandes from the UBIMET weather service for the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper, looking at the latest forecast maps.
Heavy continuous rain is expected in the valley. "In Innsbruck around 80 to 100 liters per square meter, in the lowlands more than 150 liters in some places," the expert specifies. For comparison: an average September, i.e. a whole month, has around 80 liters of precipitation in Innsbruck.
More than 1.50 meters of snow is possible
It will be deep winter in the mountains. Brandes expects amounts of around 1.50 or even 1.80 meters in the high mountains, for example in the Zillertal Alps. Thanks to snow on the mountains, the risk of large-scale flooding is decreasing.
It is also likely to be white on the Brenner Pass or in Hochfilzen. The snow line is likely to drop to 1000 meters at times.
Konstantin Brandes, Wetterdienst UBIMET
Bild: Andreas Scheiblecker
Behind the extreme weather is a Vb weather situation (i.e. five Bs). A Mediterranean low that will ultimately shovel enormous amounts of precipitation from the north-east (Poland and the Czech Republic) towards us. According to Brandes, there is a small caveat: "Such weather conditions cannot be precisely recorded in advance. A shift of 100 kilometers over Romania can decide whether it rains most heavily in the Tyrolean lowlands or rather in Salzburg." The Adriatic provides a lot of energy for the weather kitchen, with the sea recently reaching 28 degrees.
There is also a certain historical tradition of stockpiling food on the mountain pasture. Because in the past, without forecasts, the onset of winter came as a surprise.
Michael Jäger, Vize-Obmann Tiroler Almwirtschaftsverein
Bild: © Simon Fischler
Emergency feeding on alpine pastures - or prematurely down into the valley?
How do the operators of around 2100 Tyrolean alpine pastures react? "The vast majority of farmers are keeping themselves well informed. Many can fall back on emergency feeding and the animals can also stay in the barn for a few days," says Michael Jäger, Vice Chairman of the Tyrolean Alpine Pasture Association. In some valleys, however, the cattle trucks are already on the road because some are ending the alpine season early.
From the middle of the week, it will not only be exciting for alpine pasture operators.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
