A white horse for the 50th anniversary of the castle concerts

The Halbturn Castle Concerts are celebrating half a century this year. If a piano was needed until now, a Bösendorfer was rented. To mark its birthday, the board of the Schlosskonzerte has now given the Freskensaal its own piano. "The piano is more suitable for piano concerts," explain the board members. "The Schimmel Empire in pyramid mahogany with Renner action from 1990 is much more delicate and therefore better suited to chamber concerts in the Freskensaal."