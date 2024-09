Hundreds of “Viagra frogs” seized in Peru

The juice of the Titicaca giant frog is said to be a cure for asthma and bronchitis in South America. What's more, the "Telmatobius culeus", which is native to Peru and Bolivia, is said to have an aphrodisiac effect. This is why these amphibians, colloquially known as "Viagra frogs", are almost threatened with extinction. Over the past two decades, the population of this species has declined by as much as 80 percent due to smugglers, climate change and environmental pollution.