Nothing came of it
Marko complains: “He had what it takes to be world champion”
Helmut Marko has spoken out about his old protégé Gerhard Berger. On the occasion of his 65th birthday, the Red Bull consultant remembers their years together in motorsport. "He had the potential to become world champion," the 81-year-old is still certain today.
"I realized straight away that he was an extraordinary talent," Marko recalls on Servus TV of one of his first encounters with Berger. He then took him under his wing. The now 65-year-old eventually managed to gain a foothold in Formula 1. However, the successful duo eventually parted ways.
A decision that Berger regrets today and describes as one of the biggest mistakes of his life. Marko is also certain that Berger's already great career might otherwise have been crowned: "He had the potential to win world championships. He had the potential to become a great," the "Doctor" is convinced.
"He could have done more"
Marko is still all the more annoyed about how things turned out. "He didn't make the most of his talent," the 81-year-old is certain. Berger enjoyed skiing, but Formula 1 racing is something else.
"You need a neck, you need all that power up there, and there were some races ...", Marko continues and is interrupted by Berger: "Helmut, we don't have to tell you everything! We can also leave something out." The motorsport expert finally replies dryly: "That's the reason why you didn't become world champion."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
