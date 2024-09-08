Hundreds of thousands of Israelis demand an immediate deal

Talks brought no result

According to an Israeli count, 101 people are still being held by Hamas, although it is unclear how many of them are still alive. Indirect negotiations for their release, in which the USA, Egypt and Qatar are mediating, have been going round in circles for months without any results. The envisaged deal would also include an end to the war, the withdrawal of the Israeli military from the Gaza Strip and the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.