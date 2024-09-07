10:1 gala from Seekirchen, first win in the basement

An impressive record: the six Saturday games produced 29 goals. Eleven of them were scored in Hallwang, where the decimated home side ran into a 1:10 debacle against Seekirchen. Ex-professional Neumayr and Leitenstorfer scored six of the visitors' ten goals with a brace. The coaches could not agree on the causes afterwards. The home side's coach Damir Borozni felt that standards helped decide the game. "We can also score eight goals that way," countered guest coach Mario Lapkalo. Be that as it may: For Hallwang, it was the biggest defeat since the 3:11 in the regional cup at the end of July with a strengthened 1b against Siezenheim. Only in the last cup round two and a half weeks ago had the Wallerseer won by a higher margin - 11:0 in Rauris.