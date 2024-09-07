Salzburg League
10:1 gala from Seekirchen, first win in the basement
At the end of the sixth round of the Salzburg League, six games were played in midsummer temperatures. The highlight: Seekirchen dispatched a shorthanded Hallwang side 10:1. SAK also celebrated their first win in the basement - 4:0 in Golling.
An impressive record: the six Saturday games produced 29 goals. Eleven of them were scored in Hallwang, where the decimated home side ran into a 1:10 debacle against Seekirchen. Ex-professional Neumayr and Leitenstorfer scored six of the visitors' ten goals with a brace. The coaches could not agree on the causes afterwards. The home side's coach Damir Borozni felt that standards helped decide the game. "We can also score eight goals that way," countered guest coach Mario Lapkalo. Be that as it may: For Hallwang, it was the biggest defeat since the 3:11 in the regional cup at the end of July with a strengthened 1b against Siezenheim. Only in the last cup round two and a half weeks ago had the Wallerseer won by a higher margin - 11:0 in Rauris.
Again in stoppage time
Meanwhile, rivals Grödig and Bramberg stayed in touch with the leaders. Grödig scored in stoppage time for the third time in a row against Bürmoos, securing a 2-1 win thanks to Hartl's goal. "Well deserved, but we fell behind again and then it becomes difficult against this bad team," summed up Grödig coach Arsim Deliu. Bramberg also fell behind at ASV, where Ogunlade converted the first real chance. However, the Pinzgau side turned the game around before the break and practically came out of the dressing room with a 3:1 lead - the final score 4:1. "The goal at 45 plus 3 broke our backs. We couldn't add to it," said ASV boss Robert Neureiter.
First win in the basement duel
SAK left the pitch as winners for the first time this season, winning 4:0 against Golling in Scheffau. "We were better until 0:1, had everything under control. The direct corner to make it 0:1 then hit us," said the home side's coach Sanel Moric. Hager made it 2:0 immediately after the restart and Ötztürk completed the scoring with a brace. "A respectable performance in tough conditions. Now we have to pick ourselves up and go one better in the next direct clash against Siezenheim," said SAK veteran Walter Larionows.
Point saved, director injured
Meanwhile, Anif salvaged a 1-1 draw against Eugendorf. For a long time, they looked out of sorts against the visitors' pressing, but they failed to make a preliminary decision. While short-handed, Eugendorf conceded the equalizer with a Sparber header. Meanwhile, Thalgau lost director Mrkonjic in the 2-2 draw in Siezenheim, where Kreuzer saved the point and there were even match points for victory. He fell on his hand and could no longer move it. "Luckily it was just a bad bruise," said coach Tomislav Jonjic afterwards with relief.
