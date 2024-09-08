Countdown to the festival of the year in Graz is on!

Why do so many thousands love going to the Aufsteirern? Is it the culinary delights, which offer the finest for every stomach, from wild boar goulash to vegan feasts in keeping with the spirit of the times? Is it the music that brings the courtyards to life? The main square, which becomes a big stage? Is it the fact that you can wear your traditional costume, proudly wear your dirndl or lederhosen and feel really good in them? Is it the tradition? The unifying factor?