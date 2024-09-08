Aufsteirern 2024
Countdown to the festival of the year in Graz is on!
Dirndls are being ironed, lederhosen are being taken out of the wardrobe, traditional hats are being dusted off: the Aufsteirern weekend on September 14 and 15 is approaching.
Why do so many thousands love going to the Aufsteirern? Is it the culinary delights, which offer the finest for every stomach, from wild boar goulash to vegan feasts in keeping with the spirit of the times? Is it the music that brings the courtyards to life? The main square, which becomes a big stage? Is it the fact that you can wear your traditional costume, proudly wear your dirndl or lederhosen and feel really good in them? Is it the tradition? The unifying factor?
If you ask visitors why they come to the Aufsteirern so enthusiastically, there is probably no single reason. It is the combination of everything that makes this folk festival such a popular attraction, famous far beyond the borders of Styria. There is something for every taste. Literally.
And beyond the food. There is so much to do, so much to see. Arts and crafts, for example - it's so interesting and educational. The children will have incredible fun, there are so many activities to choose from that there is hardly any time to look around. What's more, the little ones look so cute in their traditional costumes!
A colorful break from everyday life
And socializing is a very important point. You meet a lot of people - and there's only one thing you want to do with everyone else: have a great party. Enjoy. An entertaining break from everyday life. Immerse yourself in a wonderful world.
Be sure to visit the "Krone" Alm
On the big Aufsteirern weekend, it will breathe a very special atmosphere into Mariahilferplatz! The "Krone"-Alm is a rustic hut that invites you to linger, perhaps also to take some time out away from the hustle and bustle. A "little Aufsteirern", so to speak - but with a mega offer! With free admission, visitors can enjoy the best culinary delights, gourmet crafts, entertainment and music.
And at the "Krone" information stand, there's delicious "Fünfmandler" gingerbread from Pirker for KroneBonusCard customers. On Sunday, you can have your picture taken in the Krone photo box for a beautiful Aufsteirern souvenir.
Opening hours of the "Krone" Alm: Saturday 1 pm to 10 pm, Sunday 11 am to 7 pm.
