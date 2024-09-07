"Absolutely unacceptable"
“It sucks!” Athletes rage after embarrassing podcast
The already controversial comedian Luke Mockridge made fun of the athletes at the Paralympics in the "Die Deutschen" podcast - and received a well-deserved slap in the face not only from the public, but also from many sports stars!
"There are people without legs and arms, you throw them into a pool - and whoever drowns last is the winner," said Mockridge in the Peinlich podcast, laughing.
"It's unbelievable" that there are still people "who talk such inhuman sh**** and just put disabled people down like that!" was the first reaction of Kristina Vogel, a German track cyclist and two-time Olympic champion who has been in a wheelchair since an accident.
"It's disgusting"
Austria's former boxing star Marcos Nader is even more outspoken. The Viennese wrote on Instagram: "I'm speechless!!! You guys make me puke!!!"
Para-swimmer in Paris and ORF presenter Andreas Onea, who lost his left arm in a car accident as a child, is also furious! "This is absolutely unacceptable. Humor and sarcasm have their place in society, including on the subject of disability. Especially to break down barriers and create points of contact. Unfortunately, this is completely out of line and contributes to further discrimination against people with disabilities."
Most viewers and users don't seem to be able to get anything out of the embarrassing podcast by the German "Pausenclown" either. "The sad thing is: You edited the video, you uploaded it deliberately, you listened to it several times and didn't even notice anything then," reads one comment. Another writes: "Here's another reason why LM should no longer be on TV!"
To explain: Mockridge was not on TV for around three years. He himself reported accusations against him on social networks and a complaint from an ex-partner. Mockridge denied the allegations and the public prosecutor's office in Cologne dropped the relevant proceedings.
