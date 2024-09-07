Expert sees huge security gap in Europe

As a reminder, on Thursday an 18-year-old Austrian shot at the Israeli Consulate General in Munich before being killed by police. Authorities assume it was an act of terrorism. Investigators are looking into indications of Islamist and anti-Semitic motives. The young man with Bosnian roots was known to the authorities in Austria, but not in Germany. No information was exchanged here, although the potential terrorist lived only an hour's drive from Munich.