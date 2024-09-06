Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Terror expert warns:

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 19:04

Following the recent terror shocks (Swift concert, Munich shooting), German terror expert Guido Steinberg attests that Austria has a problem with young Islamists. However, this is not new, but has existed since IS declared its caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014, Steinberg said on Friday. 

comment0 Kommentare

Since 2014, it could be observed that IS in Austria was "attractive" to many young people from different backgrounds.

"Radicalization in Austria"
In recent years, the Islamism researcher even noted that "jihadist radicalization has continued unabated in Austria", and in this country it affects "particularly many young people".

Concerns about a new wave of attacks
Steinberg shares fears that a new wave of Islamist attacks, fuelled by the Gaza war between the militant Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas and Israel, is underway, but stresses that there is "greater continuity" in attacks.

For example, it can be observed that attacks in northern and central Europe have been occurring more frequently and in closer succession since 2020.

The act of terrorism in Munich is shocking: According to the police, there were no concrete signs that the perpetrator (18) was radicalized. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/zVg/AFP/KroneKreativ)
The act of terrorism in Munich is shocking: According to the police, there were no concrete signs that the perpetrator (18) was radicalized.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/zVg/AFP/KroneKreativ)

Even since the terrorist attack in Vienna in November 2020, "planning activity has remained at a very, very high level". The reason for this is an enthusiasm for IS ideology among certain young people.

Consumption of IS propaganda as the main cause
IS Afghanistan in particular is successful in recruiting young individual perpetrators. According to previous information, attackers and suspected terror planners or IS supporters involved in events in Austria in recent years that were known to the police did not know each other and were not or hardly networked. Steinberg draws the conclusion that individual young people today can be mobilized simply by consuming IS propaganda.

Zitat Icon

We must first of all be aware that our security authorities are weak.

Der deutsche Terrorexperte Guido Steinberg

Criticism of the authorities
Commenting on the state of the security authorities in Europe, Steinberg said: "First of all, we have to realize that our security authorities are weak." There is no way around a broad strengthening of the authorities. In particular, telecommunications surveillance - keyword messenger services - must be upgraded for the early detection of attackers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf