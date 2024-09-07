There is now a suspect in the ceiling collapse

Historical photos should help

One of the most important questions is: why did the ceilings to the first and second floors collapse and kill the illegal workers? The building survey is difficult due to the risk of collapse, and now historical photos are to help clarify the cause of the accident. To this end, archives and private albums are being combed through. The testimony of the one-man contractor who carried out the renovation work could also be enlightening, as he should know where, for example, the chiseling had taken place.