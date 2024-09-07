Worker buried
There is now a suspect in the ceiling collapse
The building contractor who was almost buried under the rubble when the ceiling collapsed in Schärdinger Silberzeile is now at the center of the investigation into the accident. Historical data should also help to clarify the collapse drama.
As reported, the tragic collapse of two ceilings in Schärding on Tuesday cost the lives of two 23-year-old Syrian asylum seekers. Investigations are therefore being carried out into gross negligence manslaughter and the building contractor from Suben is officially considered a defendant.
"But of course that is not yet final. The responsibility of the house owner is also still unclear," says public prosecutor Alois Ebner in response to an inquiry from Krone. Who hired whom to carry out the renovation work in the 441-year-old house on Silberzeile, which belongs to a doctor from Hausruckviertel, has yet to be established.
The accused is at large, as imprisonment is only common for intentional acts or the risk of committing a crime. Neither is the case in the current case.
Alois Ebner, Sprecher der Staatsanwaltschaft Ried/I.
Syrians should not have been allowed to work
What is certain is that the two Syrians should not have been allowed to work because their asylum procedure was still open. If the homeowner knew that illegal workers were working on the construction site, he also faces legal trouble. This is not just about criminal law, but also about financial and labor law issues.
Historical photos should help
One of the most important questions is: why did the ceilings to the first and second floors collapse and kill the illegal workers? The building survey is difficult due to the risk of collapse, and now historical photos are to help clarify the cause of the accident. To this end, archives and private albums are being combed through. The testimony of the one-man contractor who carried out the renovation work could also be enlightening, as he should know where, for example, the chiseling had taken place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
