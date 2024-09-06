In Europe and worldwide
2024 hottest summer since measurements began
This summer was the hottest in the world since measurements began. This was announced by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service. According to the report, the global average temperature in the months of June to August was 0.69 degrees above the average for the reference period from 1991 to 2020.
Copernicus relies on a data set based on billions of measurements from satellites, ships, airplanes and weather stations around the world. Europe also experienced the warmest summer since records began - with an average temperature that was 1.54 degrees above that of the years 1991 to 2020.
The average global surface temperature in August was 16.82 degrees Celsius, 1.51 degrees above the pre-industrial level. Looking at the average for the past twelve months, however, the global average temperature was actually 1.64 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average from 1850 to 1900.
Paris climate target hardly realistic
The 1.5 degree mark has therefore already been exceeded in twelve of the past 13 months. Nevertheless, the Paris climate target of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels in the long term is not yet considered to have been missed.
The current year is again on course to be the warmest ever recorded. According to Copernicus, the average global temperature anomaly since the beginning of the year was 0.7 degrees higher than the average for the reference period from 1991 to 2020 - the highest value ever measured.
To avoid a record year, the deviation would have to fall by at least 0.3 degrees for the remaining months - something that has never happened before, according to the Copernicus report.
"In the last three months of 2024, the Earth has experienced the hottest June and August, the hottest day and the hottest boreal summer on record," said Copernicus Climate Change Service Deputy Director Samantha Burgess. This series of temperature records increases the likelihood that 2024 will be the warmest year on record.
Second warmest August in Europe
Europe experienced the second warmest August since records began - after August 2022 - but with regional differences. The average temperature on the European mainland was 1.57 degrees above the average from 1991 to 2020.
While temperatures were above average in southern and eastern Europe, they were below average in the north-western parts of Ireland and the United Kingdom, in Iceland, on the west coast of Portugal and in southern Norway.
