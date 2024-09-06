Ubiquitous
Samsung wants to equip all products with AI
The South Korean electronics giant Samsung wants to equip its entire product range with artificial intelligence functions. "Samsung is striving to make AI more accessible so that more people can benefit from its advantages," said Head of Marketing Benjamin Braun at the start of the IFA technology trade fair in Berlin.
As a tribute to the 100-year history of IFA, Samsung used the example of Albert Einstein's historic IFA opening speech to demonstrate what AI can achieve in consumer electronics. There is only a noisy film recording of the German Nobel Prize winner's speech from 1930, in which Einstein's speech can barely be understood.
Braun showed how AI can be used to create a high-resolution video with excellent sound quality in which the speech is simultaneously translated into another language. According to Braun, Samsung's aim is to make the latest AI innovation available on as many devices as possible.
200 million AI-enabled devices
During his IFA appearance, the Samsung manager also took a swipe at Apple, without mentioning the rival from California by name. "While some of our competitors only offer AI on their premium products in a few select countries, we want to get 200 million AI-enabled devices into the hands of consumers this year, including not only our latest devices, but also a wide range of devices from last year and before."
The US iPhone manufacturer is only bringing its AI system to last year's top-of-the-range iPhone model and the latest iPhone generation, which is expected to be unveiled next Monday. It is also not clear if and when "Apple Intelligence" will be available in Europe.
Hardly any understanding for AI
At the IFA, Samsung emphasized that it is of central importance that AI functions adapt to the user's lifestyle and at the same time support the needs of the environment. There is still a lot of catching up to do. Braun referred to a study which found that only 15 percent of users had an understanding of how they could use AI in their everyday lives.
At the same time, however, two thirds of consumers were looking for ways to free up more time for themselves in their everyday lives. For example, a smart refrigerator that can record the food available and create a recipe suggestion from this could help.
