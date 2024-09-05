Lizz Görgl
Ex-ski star’s plan didn’t work out in Salzburg
Numerous celebrities raced for a good cause at the Cyclodome in the city of Salzburg on Thursday. Ex-ski star Lizz Görgl started with a particularly well thought-out plan.
I chose my selfie partners before the start," said ex-ski star Lizz Görgl before the Cyclodome charity race. There were several tasks for the participating celebrities to complete on the eight-kilometer course. These included two snapshots with spectators and cracking a combination lock.
"We already had a charity race last year, but that was a bit too boring. That's why we had to come up with a few new challenges this year," said organizer Andrea Gschaider.
Presenter Caroline Athanasiadis was highly motivated and positioned herself in the front row of the grid: "I hope I can find my way. Otherwise everyone will follow me the wrong way," she joked shortly before the start. She did indeed find the right route, but was not the first to cross the finish line. Dancing star Florian Gschaider took the win this year.
The success was of course duly celebrated, but the good cause was not forgotten: The proceeds from the race will go to Wings for Life in aid of spinal cord research.
