Concert at Schanze
Böhsen Onkelz are approaching Bischofshofen
The Böhsen Onkelz give a double concert at the Bischofshofen ski jump. Almost 43,000 music fans make the pilgrimage to Pongau, the ski club rejoices at the considerable income.
Manfred Schützenhofer rubs his hands together. The vision of the President of the Bischofshofen Ski Club is finally becoming reality. "It has been our goal for years to also use the ski jump in summer and to create an additional mainstay for ourselves," says the man from Pongau. The ski jump area becomes a festival area at the weekend! The rock band Böhse Onkelz is playing two concerts today, Friday, and on Saturday. 43,000 fans will be there. "The tickets were gone within a few hours," says Schützenhofer happily.
More parking spaces than for the Schanzentournee
Hundreds of employees of the concert organizer "Jolly Roger Gmbh" have been at work over the past few days. They set up the almost 20-metre-high stage, installed the technology and erected barriers. Schützenhofer and his team have not been idle either.
They had to convince the local residents, but the mood in the town was very positive. "We have experience with many spectators at the Four Hills Tournament, but this is yet another dimension." Almost 5,000 parking spaces are available - three times as many as during the tour. Ten special trains will also be running late into the night.
Cash injection for ski club
The Böhsen Onkelz have a huge fan base, but are controversial among critics due to their alleged proximity to the neo-Nazi scene. The band itself vehemently denies this. "People aren't going to buy concert tickets, book a hotel and then do something crazy," says Schützenhofer confidently. For the entire region, the double concert is "a madness".
The ski club itself can look forward to lavish additional income. Schützenhofer: "We have investments of more than four million euros waiting for us over the next few years. We won't be able to manage this with the tour alone."
