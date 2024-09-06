Böhsen Onkelz are approaching Bischofshofen

Manfred Schützenhofer rubs his hands together. The vision of the President of the Bischofshofen Ski Club is finally becoming reality. "It has been our goal for years to also use the ski jump in summer and to create an additional mainstay for ourselves," says the man from Pongau. The ski jump area becomes a festival area at the weekend! The rock band Böhse Onkelz is playing two concerts today, Friday, and on Saturday. 43,000 fans will be there. "The tickets were gone within a few hours," says Schützenhofer happily.