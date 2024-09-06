Secluded life as a nun and virgin

New home in Europe's oldest monastery

Nonnberg Abbey is the oldest women's monastery in Europe with a continuously active religious community. It was also made famous by the world-famous film "The Sound of Music" about the singing Trapp family. Benedicta and her fellow sisters have already become accustomed to the tourists in front of the collegiate church. "Sometimes we have nice conversations." However, she does not see herself as a "sound-of-music sister". It also happens that fellow sisters don't even know the movie. "Then we have a movie night," laughs Sister Benedicta, who also wants to become active as an organist.