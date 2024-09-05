Vorteilswelt
New tasting room

“Good things” to taste at themed tastings

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 16:00

Marlis Gross-Söchstl from Breitenbrunn has been importing olive oils, gin, spices and much more from Spain, France & Austria for two years, delighting the palates of her customers. She is now expanding her online store to include a tasting room.  

Marlis Gross-Söchstl from Breitenbrunn loves good food. Two years ago, she turned this into her profession and vocation. Under the name "Gute Sachen", she imports olive oils, spices, spirits and much more from Spain and France. The whole range is rounded off with organic products from Austria.

 "I stand for direct sourcing, organic, fair and sustainable. I know all my producers from whom I source goods personally and visit them regularly," says the connoisseur. She recently expanded her delicatessen range to include wines from Breitenbrunn, Gols and Spain. After launching her online store two years ago to share her enjoyment with as many people as possible, she is now going one step further. She wants to spend more time with her customers and invite them to visit her. So her logical step was to set up a tasting room.

This was presented for the first time on Thursday in Breitenbrunn. "I've spent a lot of time at markets over the past two years. But I don't have enough time for the customers there. I want to tell them stories about the products, chat with them and enjoy the time with them," says the Breitenbrunn native.

Pop-up tastings on various topics
In the tasting room, she would like to offer pop-up tastings on various topics such as olive oil, wine, vinegars and more. Dates and topics will be announced via social media, the website (gute-sachen.eu) and newsletters. By the way: part of her product range is also available at the Netzwerkschmiede in the Schlossahaus in Mönchhof. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Charlotte Barbara Titz
Charlotte Barbara Titz
