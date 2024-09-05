“Good things” to taste at themed tastings

"I stand for direct sourcing, organic, fair and sustainable. I know all my producers from whom I source goods personally and visit them regularly," says the connoisseur. She recently expanded her delicatessen range to include wines from Breitenbrunn, Gols and Spain. After launching her online store two years ago to share her enjoyment with as many people as possible, she is now going one step further. She wants to spend more time with her customers and invite them to visit her. So her logical step was to set up a tasting room.