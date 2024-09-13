Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No need to hide

Vanessa Mai is not the only one who loves the sexy panty style

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 08:00

As we all know, the days when underwear was hidden under clothing are long gone. And it's not just Vanessa Mai who loves the saucy panty look, which is now back in season.

comment0 Kommentare

Just recently, Rita Ora walked through airport security wearing just a bra and lace panties over her tights. A look that caused quite a stir, but which is currently very trendy.

Vanessa Mai does it like Rita Ora
It's no longer necessary to hide your underwear under your clothes. Now it's not just bras and bralettes that are being made into stars, but also cheeky knickers.

Rita Ora recently marched through airport security wearing nothing but red underwear. (Bild: instagram,com/ritaora)
Rita Ora recently marched through airport security wearing nothing but red underwear.
(Bild: instagram,com/ritaora)

Of course, you can let your lingerie peek out from under transparent or semi-transparent looks. Or you can do it like Vanessa Mai, who presents herself several times in a cheeky panty look in the video clip for her new song "Himbeerrot".

Sometimes the fiery red panties à la Rita Ora are pulled over the tights, then the white frilly panties. 

Panties in focus
Julia Fox is also a fan of the style and has already shown it in many variations in the past.

Julia Fox caused a stir with this panty look. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)
Julia Fox caused a stir with this panty look.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)

She recently walked the red carpet in a black look. The eye-catcher: the pink panties sewn onto the black skirt.

However, Kendall Jenner proved last year that you can't just wear panties over trousers or tights.

Kendall Jenner has long been a fan of the panty look. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Kendall Jenner has long been a fan of the panty look.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

For the party after the Met Gala, she slipped into a particularly hot glitter style with a black thong. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf