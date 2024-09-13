No need to hide
Vanessa Mai is not the only one who loves the sexy panty style
As we all know, the days when underwear was hidden under clothing are long gone. And it's not just Vanessa Mai who loves the saucy panty look, which is now back in season.
Just recently, Rita Ora walked through airport security wearing just a bra and lace panties over her tights. A look that caused quite a stir, but which is currently very trendy.
Vanessa Mai does it like Rita Ora
It's no longer necessary to hide your underwear under your clothes. Now it's not just bras and bralettes that are being made into stars, but also cheeky knickers.
Of course, you can let your lingerie peek out from under transparent or semi-transparent looks. Or you can do it like Vanessa Mai, who presents herself several times in a cheeky panty look in the video clip for her new song "Himbeerrot".
Sometimes the fiery red panties à la Rita Ora are pulled over the tights, then the white frilly panties.
Panties in focus
Julia Fox is also a fan of the style and has already shown it in many variations in the past.
She recently walked the red carpet in a black look. The eye-catcher: the pink panties sewn onto the black skirt.
However, Kendall Jenner proved last year that you can't just wear panties over trousers or tights.
For the party after the Met Gala, she slipped into a particularly hot glitter style with a black thong.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
