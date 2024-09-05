Horror at the border: calf cut from mother

The footage is so gruesome that we only want to show it to you as screenshots. But that's not all: the VGT received further videos showing sick and exhausted cattle being brutally dragged out of the transporter by a tractor with ropes wrapped around their front legs. "These actions are not only ethically reprehensible, but are also clear violations of the EU Animal Transport Regulation. These practices are part of the brutal transportation of live animals and must be stopped immediately," the activists said in a statement.