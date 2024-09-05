Anniversary concert
10 years of Alle Achtung: “Thal remains our home”
The Styrian band Alle Achtung is celebrating its tenth birthday! And with many highlights: From their own label to a new album and a big anniversary show in their musical home of Thal. They presented all of this at a rooftop concert at the Steirische Sparkasse.
"This year is a year of upheaval," says Christian Stani. New management, his own label and a big anniversary concert - as frontman of the band from Thal near Graz, he has a lot to announce. On Thursday, Alle Achtung played on the roof of Steiermärkische Sparkasse and provided a brilliant finale with a two-hour acoustic show. In their luggage: well-known songs such as "Marie", but also new hits such as "Nobody warned me about love".
To mark their 10th anniversary, the band has already released three new singles this year, with an album to follow next year. A tour is also on the agenda. However, the absolute highlight will take place at the end of September: Under the motto "#Heimspiel - Opus and Friends 3.0", the band is organizing a two-day show in Thal, which will also be broadcast on ORF 1. "We were able to win over many friends for the concert," says Stani. Paul Pizzera and Anna-Sophie, for example, will be performing to the musical accompaniment of Alle Achtung.
"It's like an accolade for our career," says the frontman, "we've pursued our dream, but Thal remains our home." The band was also formed here in Styria in 2014, the same year they released their first album "Es ist Zeit". "Marie" was released in 2020 and later reached number 1 in the Hitradio Ö3 charts as well as gold and platinum status. The absolute highlight for Stani, however, was their performance on the main stage at the Donauinselfest 2023.
