10 years of Alle Achtung: “Thal remains our home”

To mark their 10th anniversary, the band has already released three new singles this year, with an album to follow next year. A tour is also on the agenda. However, the absolute highlight will take place at the end of September: Under the motto "#Heimspiel - Opus and Friends 3.0", the band is organizing a two-day show in Thal, which will also be broadcast on ORF 1. "We were able to win over many friends for the concert," says Stani. Paul Pizzera and Anna-Sophie, for example, will be performing to the musical accompaniment of Alle Achtung.