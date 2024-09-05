Vorteilswelt
Dangerous threat

German (61) charged in the Kellermayr case

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 13:36

The public prosecutor's office in Wels has now filed an indictment against a 61-year-old German in the Lisa-Maria Kellermayr case. He is alleged to have driven the doctor to her death with several letters. The man is charged with the crime of making dangerous threats. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison.

comment0 Kommentare

In four emails and three messenger service messages between February and July 2022, the accused allegedly made dangerous threats to Lisa-Maria Kellermayr's freedom, honor or property in order to put her in fear and anxiety. 

"People's tribunal"
For example, he announced that he would bring them before a yet-to-be-established "people's tribunal" and put them "in the dock and then safely in prison". On the night of July 29, 2022, Kellermayer regrettably took her own life in her surgery in Seewalchen am Attersee. 

Immediately after the suicide, the public prosecutor's office in Wels and a specially established police task force launched an extensive, cross-border investigation to clarify the suspected crime and the more detailed causes of the suicide.

Psychiatric report
The farewell letters from Kellermayr that were seized and the forensic psychiatric report are said to indicate that the messages for which the accused is accused were partly responsible for the doctor's suicide. 

According to the expert, he also had to expect that his threats could lead to mental instability, anxiety and, subsequently, suicide in the victim. 

Relevant criminal record
The accused is already known to the authorities in Germany. He admits to having written the messages and sent them to Kellermayr. However, he denies that he deliberately wanted to drive her to her death in this way. He faces up to ten years in prison.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
