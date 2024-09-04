Vorteilswelt
Documents went viral

Swift and Kelce’s separation agreement? That’s the truth

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 21:59

The love story of pop star Taylor Swift (34) and NFL star Travis Kelce (34), which has been going on for over a year, often makes headlines. Now an alleged "separation plan" of the celebrity couple is causing a stir. Documents have gone viral on the internet that are said to describe a detailed plan by Kelce's PR company for the break-up. 

Now the marketing firm Full Scope PR in Los Angeles is firing back. "These documents are completely false and fabricated," it said in a statement on Instagram.

Full Scope PR denied the rumors.
Full Scope PR denied the rumors.
(Bild: Instagram/fullscopepr)

The agency representing Kelce did not prepare these documents. They had called in their legal department to take action against the masterminds behind these forgeries, the message continued. The document circulating online bears the name of the company Full Scope. It describes a "comprehensive media plan" for Kelce following the couple's separation.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been a couple for around a year.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been a couple for around a year.
(Bild: APA/ John Locher)

"They remain friendly and respectful"
The press release was due to be published on September 28. It also states that the tone of the wording in the break-up letter will be "friendly and respectful". A draft is also included, which contains the sentence "They remain friends and wish each other the best".

Swift and Kelce made their love official in the summer of 2023. The singer and the American football player have been very much in love ever since. Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL) and has won three Super Bowls with the team. After the victory last February, pictures of the couple kissing went around the world. Swift ("Shake It Off", "Anti-Hero") surprised fans on her "Eras Tour" in June when Kelce joined her on stage at a London concert.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

