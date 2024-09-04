Swift and Kelce’s separation agreement? That’s the truth

Swift and Kelce made their love official in the summer of 2023. The singer and the American football player have been very much in love ever since. Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL) and has won three Super Bowls with the team. After the victory last February, pictures of the couple kissing went around the world. Swift ("Shake It Off", "Anti-Hero") surprised fans on her "Eras Tour" in June when Kelce joined her on stage at a London concert.