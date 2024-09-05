Double green rip-off – taxing the CO2 tax

The climate bonus is degenerating into a prank. In 2022, the Turquoise-Greens introduced a CO₂ tax. The revenue from this was to be paid back equally to all citizens with the aim of rewarding climate-friendly behavior. Those who produce less CO₂ are left with more. But that's not how it turned out. First, regionalization was introduced. There is more bonus in the country, less in the city. The lowest amount is 145 euros, the highest twice as high at 290 euros. The argument for this is the poorer connection to public transport. However, this regulation also leads to some grotesque situations, whereby people who live in a street that runs between Vienna and Lower Austria are paid different amounts on the left and right.