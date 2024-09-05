Trouble over climate bonus
Double green rip-off – taxing the CO2 tax
"Taxing the tax credit - that's only possible in Austria." With comments like these, many Austrians are outraged that high earners have to pay full tax on their climate bonus this year. However, there is also displeasure at the fact that those on minimum income support with many children receive hundreds of euros extra with the school starting allowance and climate bonus.
The case of a family of nine from Syria has caused heated debate. Every month, they receive 4600 euros in minimum benefits and - depending on the age of the children - around 1300 euros in family allowance. In August, a further 700 euros in school starting allowance was added and now in September - depending on where they live - between 900 and 1200 euros in climate bonus.
What the Syrian family receives
In Vienna, two adults and seven children receive 4600 euros a month in social assistance 12 times a year:
- The two adults receive 809.09 euros per month.
- Plus a supplement of 51.01 euros each, as minors live in the household.
- In addition, there is 312.08 euros per child - the family has seven children, one of whom is allegedly not entitled.
- There is also a rent allowance of 995.46 euros.
- Depending on age, there is also a monthly family allowance of around 1,300 euros.
- In August there was a 700 euro school starting allowance.
- In September, a climate bonus of around 1000 euros will be paid out.
The climate bonus is degenerating into a prank. In 2022, the Turquoise-Greens introduced a CO₂ tax. The revenue from this was to be paid back equally to all citizens with the aim of rewarding climate-friendly behavior. Those who produce less CO₂ are left with more. But that's not how it turned out. First, regionalization was introduced. There is more bonus in the country, less in the city. The lowest amount is 145 euros, the highest twice as high at 290 euros. The argument for this is the poorer connection to public transport. However, this regulation also leads to some grotesque situations, whereby people who live in a street that runs between Vienna and Lower Austria are paid different amounts on the left and right.
Many people in the population are angry
Then the next chutzpah: higher earners with an annual income of more than 66,600 euros have to pay tax on their tax credit again. And now the last trick: in the capital Vienna, regionalization will also be introduced this year. In Vienna Währing there will be 50 euros (195) more than in the neighboring districts of Ottakring and Hernals (145 each). "You can't make this up "Many people on social media reacted with bewilderment. "You can't make this up: First they sack you, then you get a sweet back and then you have to pay tax on the sweet", commented one man online.
Cities feel disadvantaged
The Association of Cities sees regionalization as an injustice. Secretary General Thomas Weninger even sees the law as being contrary to equality "due to lack of objectivity". "Why are those who live in cities, are climate-friendly and also have higher housing costs at a disadvantage?" he asks.
Heated debate in the Vienna City Council
The FPÖ is particularly outraged by the fact that asylum seekers receive other "gifts of money" from the Austrian state in addition to minimum benefits. "What is currently happening in Vienna has never happened in this form before," says Vienna FPÖ leader Councillor Dominik Nepp.
