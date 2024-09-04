“Unfortunately, most critics have no idea!”

"It is inexplicable "

"To this day it is inexplicable, all the vets have confirmed that he has nothing wrong. He is in top condition. You just can't explain it, you can't really have that much bad luck," says Siegl, who doesn't want to say anything about the decision-makers. But she has a very clear message for others. As is so often the case in equestrian sport, Siegl was also hit by a shitstorm after the Olympic drama.