Rider defends herself
“Unfortunately, most critics have no idea!”
The successful eventing rider Lea Siegl from Hargeslberg spoke to the "Krone" for the first time about the drama at the Olympic Games in Paris, the state of her horse's health and the thousands of negative comments aimed at equestrian sport.
"I digested it relatively quickly, you can't change it," says Lea Siegl. However, when the "Krone" asked about it, the 25-year-old Upper Austrian revealed her feelings. "There was so much emptiness in my head, but at the same time I had so many questions about what could be wrong with him," Siegl recalls on July 26, when she was excluded from the Olympic Games because her horse Fighting Line showed rhythmic irregularities during the health test.
"It is inexplicable "
"To this day it is inexplicable, all the vets have confirmed that he has nothing wrong. He is in top condition. You just can't explain it, you can't really have that much bad luck," says Siegl, who doesn't want to say anything about the decision-makers. But she has a very clear message for others. As is so often the case in equestrian sport, Siegl was also hit by a shitstorm after the Olympic drama.
"Yes, there are black sheep"
"There were 2000 comments on social media, all of them negative. Unfortunately, most of them have no idea," says the Hargelsberg native. She continues: "Yes, there are black sheep, people who ruin our sport. But most of them care more about the horse than themselves. They have physios, the most expensive equipment, nutritionists, enjoy a wellness program. They don't realize that we do everything for our horses!"
