Project on the test bench
Building a bridge in Mautern?
The historic Danube bridge near Krems-Stein needs to be renewed. The costs were against a temporary bridge, but a ferry connection during the renovation work was controversial in the region. How are politicians tackling this?
As reported, the unavoidable renovation of the listed bridge over the Danube at Mautern caused quite a stir. Before the summer, a temporary bridge, which would have to be dismantled once the work was completed, had already been "canceled" for cost reasons. This was followed by an outcry from the population and tourism.
Now the project is being given a new lease of life. At a meeting of the provincial government, it was decided to "re-examine the construction of a temporary bridge". In a statement on the renovation of the Stein-Mautern Danube bridge, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Deputy Governor Udo Landbauer emphasize that they are working intensively to implement the best possible solution for the population. This includes examining all options once again. After all, the concerns from the region are understandable. Potential savings are now to be analyzed in detail in order to reduce the costs of a possible temporary bridge.
Wider lane after renovation?
Landbauer is also aiming to widen the lane of the historic Danube bridge to be renovated. "So that motorists, farmers and entrepreneurs can ultimately benefit from this," explains Landbauer.
Mayor Andreas Nunzer from Spitz: "We are pleased that our concerns about the ferry solution have been heard."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
