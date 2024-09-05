Building a bridge in Mautern?

Now the project is being given a new lease of life. At a meeting of the provincial government, it was decided to "re-examine the construction of a temporary bridge". In a statement on the renovation of the Stein-Mautern Danube bridge, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Deputy Governor Udo Landbauer emphasize that they are working intensively to implement the best possible solution for the population. This includes examining all options once again. After all, the concerns from the region are understandable. Potential savings are now to be analyzed in detail in order to reduce the costs of a possible temporary bridge.