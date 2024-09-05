"AT-Alert" now starts
Terror, mudslides and co. – warning comes automatically
The severe storms and mudslides in St. Anton am Arlberg are still haunting the population. And the relatives of the terrorist attack in Vienna, which took place on November 2, 2020, are still mourning their painful loss. Such extreme events have one thing in common: the population must be warned quickly.
Until now, this has been done via sirens and various media. Of course, there are also several apps - for example from the federal states themselves or insurance companies - that warn of a disaster. However, a new warning system has now been developed to alert Austrians in the event of an emergency. "AT-Alert" will enter the final test phase on September 9 and is set to go live on October 5.
This allows messages to be sent without requesting or using personal data.
State, federal or public authorities trigger warnings
This is how the system works: warning messages from the state warning centers, other security authorities or the federal government are sent via the mobile network operators to all cell phones located in a specific section of the mobile network - the so-called radio cell. "This allows messages to be sent without requesting or using personal data," say the developers.
News in German and English
Not only locals but also tourists receive the warning, which is written in German and English. "These are short text messages that provide information about the danger and recommendations for action." A link with further information is also sent.
With AT-Alert, we are revolutionizing population warning in Austria.
LR Astrid Mair
No app or registration necessary
Important: An app or registration is not required for "AT-Alert". And: Messages in the highest warning level (emergency alert) cannot be deactivated in the settings. Only alerts in the lower categories can be deactivated.
Also good to know: The system has been developed in such a way that a warning is received even in flight mode or when the device is set to silent.
Regular operation planned from October 5
From September 9, "AT-Alert" will enter the final test phase in individual municipalities and regions. On October 5, to coincide with the start of Austria-wide Civil Protection Week, the system will then go live.
As Tyrol's State Councillor for Security Astrid Mair (ÖVP) and Elmar Rizzoli, Head of the Tyrolean Centre for Crisis and Disaster Management, emphasize, "with AT-Alert, we are revolutionizing population warning in Austria". They unanimously emphasize that the warnings do not serve as a replacement, but as a supplement to the existing systems.
The system has been under development for some time. And there have always been delays. This should now come to an end.
