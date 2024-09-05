Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"AT-Alert" now starts

Terror, mudslides and co. – warning comes automatically

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 12:00

The severe storms and mudslides in St. Anton am Arlberg are still haunting the population. And the relatives of the terrorist attack in Vienna, which took place on November 2, 2020, are still mourning their painful loss. Such extreme events have one thing in common: the population must be warned quickly.

comment0 Kommentare

Until now, this has been done via sirens and various media. Of course, there are also several apps - for example from the federal states themselves or insurance companies - that warn of a disaster. However, a new warning system has now been developed to alert Austrians in the event of an emergency. "AT-Alert" will enter the final test phase on September 9 and is set to go live on October 5.

Zitat Icon

This allows messages to be sent without requesting or using personal data.

Die Entwickler von AT-Alert

State, federal or public authorities trigger warnings
This is how the system works: warning messages from the state warning centers, other security authorities or the federal government are sent via the mobile network operators to all cell phones located in a specific section of the mobile network - the so-called radio cell. "This allows messages to be sent without requesting or using personal data," say the developers.

The sea of lights after the terrorist attack in Vienna. AT-Alert will be used for such extreme events in the future. (Bild: Georges Schneider / picturedesk.com)
The sea of lights after the terrorist attack in Vienna. AT-Alert will be used for such extreme events in the future.
(Bild: Georges Schneider / picturedesk.com)

News in German and English
Not only locals but also tourists receive the warning, which is written in German and English. "These are short text messages that provide information about the danger and recommendations for action." A link with further information is also sent.

Zitat Icon

With AT-Alert, we are revolutionizing population warning in Austria.

(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

LR Astrid Mair

Bild: Johanna Birbaumer

No app or registration necessary
Important: An app or registration is not required for "AT-Alert". And: Messages in the highest warning level (emergency alert) cannot be deactivated in the settings. Only alerts in the lower categories can be deactivated. 

Also good to know: The system has been developed in such a way that a warning is received even in flight mode or when the device is set to silent.

Regular operation planned from October 5
From September 9, "AT-Alert" will enter the final test phase in individual municipalities and regions. On October 5, to coincide with the start of Austria-wide Civil Protection Week, the system will then go live.

As Tyrol's State Councillor for Security Astrid Mair (ÖVP) and Elmar Rizzoli, Head of the Tyrolean Centre for Crisis and Disaster Management, emphasize, "with AT-Alert, we are revolutionizing population warning in Austria". They unanimously emphasize that the warnings do not serve as a replacement, but as a supplement to the existing systems.

The system has been under development for some time. And there have always been delays. This should now come to an end.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf