Diva appearance at the Lido

Lady Gaga lets her engagement ring sparkle in Venice

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 14:24

It's no longer a secret that Lady Gaga not only loves the flashy, but also the glamorous appearance. In Venice, the 38-year-old put on a real diva performance - and incidentally let her XXL engagement ring sparkle in a flurry of flashbulbs.

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's new film "Joker: Folie à Deux" premieres in Venice. The stars of the film appeared at the Lido for the press conference in the afternoon.

What a bling!
The singer and actress in particular attracted everyone's attention that afternoon. And that had a lot to do with a very special accessory.

Her engagement ring sparkled on the 38-year-old's ring finger. And it's quite a big bling!

Lady Gaga proudly showed off her XXL engagement ring in Venice.
Rumors that Lady Gaga was engaged to her boyfriend Michael Polansky first surfaced back in April. In July, the Oscar winner finally made the happy news official.

Glamorous appearance at the Lido
But Gaga also exuded a lot of glamor in other ways: For her first appearance in Venice, she opted for a black, calf-length dress with puffed sleeves. She teamed it with platform heels, black sunglasses and a beret.

Lady Gaga was helped out of the boat cab ...
... and then posed for the photographers with Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix.
Joaquin Phoenix, on the other hand, opted for a very casual look in a white T-shirt, jeans and Converse sneakers. The acting stars were accompanied by director Todd Phillips.

In "Joker: Folie à Deux", Phoenix once again slipped into the role of the "Batman" villain Joker, while Lady Gaga will be seen as Harley Quinn.

Daniela Altenweisl
