Diva appearance at the Lido
Lady Gaga lets her engagement ring sparkle in Venice
It's no longer a secret that Lady Gaga not only loves the flashy, but also the glamorous appearance. In Venice, the 38-year-old put on a real diva performance - and incidentally let her XXL engagement ring sparkle in a flurry of flashbulbs.
On Wednesday, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's new film "Joker: Folie à Deux" premieres in Venice. The stars of the film appeared at the Lido for the press conference in the afternoon.
What a bling!
The singer and actress in particular attracted everyone's attention that afternoon. And that had a lot to do with a very special accessory.
Her engagement ring sparkled on the 38-year-old's ring finger. And it's quite a big bling!
Rumors that Lady Gaga was engaged to her boyfriend Michael Polansky first surfaced back in April. In July, the Oscar winner finally made the happy news official.
Glamorous appearance at the Lido
But Gaga also exuded a lot of glamor in other ways: For her first appearance in Venice, she opted for a black, calf-length dress with puffed sleeves. She teamed it with platform heels, black sunglasses and a beret.
Joaquin Phoenix, on the other hand, opted for a very casual look in a white T-shirt, jeans and Converse sneakers. The acting stars were accompanied by director Todd Phillips.
In "Joker: Folie à Deux", Phoenix once again slipped into the role of the "Batman" villain Joker, while Lady Gaga will be seen as Harley Quinn.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.