Rapid farewell: “Wanted to take the next step”

Rapid were extremely reluctant to let Nikolas Sattlberger go around a month ago, and sporting director Markus Katzer was full of praise for his departure: "A very talented player with good skills who we would have liked to see stay with us for longer." Despite what Katzer saw as a "very attractive" offer, no agreement was reached. "I wanted to take the next step and move abroad in order to mature personally," said Sattlberger, explaining his surprising departure from Hütteldorf. "I am very grateful to Rapid for everything, we parted on good terms."