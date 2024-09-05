Talent gives reasons
Rapid farewell: “Wanted to take the next step”
Nikolas Sattlberger's sporting adventure at Rapid came to an end in the summer; at the age of 20, he took the step abroad. For the first time, the Genk legionnaire talks to the "Krone" about the reasons for his departure from Hütteldorf.
Rapid were extremely reluctant to let Nikolas Sattlberger go around a month ago, and sporting director Markus Katzer was full of praise for his departure: "A very talented player with good skills who we would have liked to see stay with us for longer." Despite what Katzer saw as a "very attractive" offer, no agreement was reached. "I wanted to take the next step and move abroad in order to mature personally," said Sattlberger, explaining his surprising departure from Hütteldorf. "I am very grateful to Rapid for everything, we parted on good terms."
The 20-year-old moved on to Belgium. More precisely to KRC Genk, who paid 2.5 million euros for the central midfielder. Sattlberger signed a five-year contract with Genk, who finished fifth last season. A move that was by no means premature: "It was the right time for me. Belgium is a top league, Genk is a great club and a good springboard for young players".
Goal shortly after coming on as a substitute
The 1.91-meter man certainly didn't need much time to get going. In just his third competitive game for his new club, he was crowned Genk's hero. 40 seconds after coming on as a substitute, Sattlberger scored with his second touch of the ball and was celebrated by the fans. His goal in the 81st minute secured the important 1:0 win against KVC Westerlo: "It was very emotional after the eventful summer. I've earned it, I've worked a lot for it."
His "boss" in Genk is no stranger: Thorsten Fink, coach of Vienna Austria from 2015 to 2018, has been at the helm of the current fifth-placed team in the Jupiler Pro League since July. "He has a clear plan and a lot of experience," is how Sattlberger describes his coach. "I had good discussions with him, which were also decisive for my move."
Gregoritsch? "I was shocked, of course"
The ÖFB talent has big plans not only with Genk, but also with the U21s. Werner Gregoritsch will retire after the last game in the U21 European Championship qualifiers or - if the qualifiers are successful - after the European Championship tournament. News that also took Sattlberger by surprise. "I found out from the media. Of course I was shocked, it was unexpected. But we have a clear goal in mind, we want to go to the European Championships."
If the dream of participating in the EURO is not to be shattered early, a win against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday is a must. Sattlberger knows this too: "We have to overcome this hurdle and are well prepared for it!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.