Sony shooter flopped
“Concord” taken off the market after just two weeks
It is an unparalleled failure: Less than two weeks after the launch of its online shooter "Concord", publisher Sony is already pulling the plug on the game. User interest was apparently too low. Buyers will get their money back.
"Although many aspects of the game were well received by players," Sony said in an official blog post on Tuesday, "we also found that other aspects of the game and our initial launch were not as well received as we had envisioned. As a result, we have decided to take the game offline as of September 6, 2024 and explore options, including those that will allow us to better reach our players."
"Sales stopped immediately"
It cannot be ruled out that "Concord", which was only launched on August 23, will one day return in another form, for example as a free-to-play title. For the time being, however, Sony has discontinued sales; all players who would have purchased "Concord" for the PS5 or PC received a "full refund".
As the website "IGN" reports, citing analysts, this is likely to have been only 25,000 gamers worldwide. On Steam, no more than 697 people - the highest number on the day of release - are said to have played the shooter at the same time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.