Who does Wanner play for?
ÖFB or DFB? Nagelsmann now has it in his hands
Will Bayern talent Paul Wanner play for the Austrian or German national soccer team in the future? The decision, that much should now be clear, lies with DFB team boss Julian Nagelsmann. But he must act quickly, otherwise Ralf Rangnick could end up laughing after all.
"I'm pleased with his development. He is a player with a lot of potential and pace, and we have him firmly in our plans at the DFB," explained Nagelsmann a few days ago when asked about "mega-talent" Wanner. But the word "plans" could yet become a decisive factor.
The Bayern talent, who is currently on loan to Heidenheim and is causing a sensation there, was born in Dornbirn and could therefore also make an appearance for the ÖFB squad. ÖFB team boss Rangnick has already made intensive efforts to recruit the 18-year-old. Wanner could even have gone to the European Championships. But the jewel turned it down.
Youth teams are no longer enough
The Germans have not been idle in the background either. Born in Dornbirn, he has already made three appearances for the DFB U20 team. He recently turned down an invitation to play for the U21s in order to focus on his start in Heidenheim.
However, the offers from the youth departments will not be enough for much longer. Wanner is currently causing a sensation in Heidenheim. His talent is undisputed. Many already see him as the next Jamal Musiala, who will also make his mark at the record champions.
The prospect of joining Musiala and other top talents, such as Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, in the hunt for European Championship and World Cup titles is particularly tempting for the 18-year-old. That is why Wanner is now waiting for a clear signal from Nagelsmann. If he nominates him soon, he is likely to opt for the DFB team. However, if he continues to be only part of the "planning" and not the team in the coming weeks and months, the chances of Rangnick and his ÖFB squad making a decision soon are not bad.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
