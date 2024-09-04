Nvidia experiences stock market bloodbath: 279 billion dollars gone!

Last week, Nvidia presented a quarterly forecast that failed to meet investors' high expectations. Nvidia shares fell by 9.5 percent in a weak market environment. After the share price had mostly only known the upward direction in the wake of the AI hype since the beginning of 2023, the stock market value has multiplied since then and broke the three trillion dollar mark for the first time at the beginning of June. At this point, Nvidia had overtaken Apple and was only ahead of Microsoft.