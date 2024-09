Father run over by log while working with his son

A 78-year-old man was doing forestry work with his 30-year-old son in their home community of St. Konrad at around 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The father was on the ground, on a slope between several tree trunks, while the son, sitting on the forestry trailer, was loading a tree trunk with the crane.



Log slipped out of the tongs

The log slipped out of the crane's tongs, fell to the ground and rolled over the 78-year-old. He remained lying on the ground between the tree trunks with undetermined injuries. The injured man was first treated by the Scharnstein Red Cross and the Gmunden emergency medical team and then taken to Gmunden Hospital.