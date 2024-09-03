Vorteilswelt
Lots of police

Bleiburger Wiesenmarkt went “calmly” over the stage

03.09.2024
03.09.2024 20:00

Despite numerous operations, the police are satisfied with the outcome of the largest folk festival in Lower Carinthia.

Numerous uniformed officers, plainclothes investigators, drones - the Carinthian police had a strong presence at this year's Wiesenmarkt in Bleiburg. And after the festival weekend with around 120,000 visitors from Carinthia and abroad, the outcome was thoroughly positive.

From a security point of view, the event could be described as "calm" throughout. Among other things, the strong presence of the officers contributed significantly to a safe, visitor-friendly and peaceful Wiesenmarkt, at least according to the police. In addition, the traffic system in the greater Bleiburg area also worked perfectly at the weekend.

Thefts and drug use
And yet the police officers at the Wiesenmarkt were certainly not bored. As the number of reports shows: 13 criminal offenses such as pickpocketing, 14 reports under the Narcotics Act, two arrests and 23 general administrative reports (including violations of the Youth Protection Act, aggressive behavior or breaches of decorum).

The police were also in demand on the roads: there was one accident with material damage, a total of 51 administrative reports, 23 organ mandates issued, 38 vehicles towed away and three driving licenses confiscated for drink-driving. The officers also provided first aid four times.

This article has been automatically translated
read the original article here.

Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
