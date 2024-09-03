Official post
Kneissl gets ambassador role from Putin
Good things come to those who wait? Vladimir Putin has given Austria's former foreign minister an official post. The Russian by choice has been tasked with protecting the Siberian tiger in Russia.
In some cases, there are only a few years between a curtsey to an autocrat and an official post, as Karin Kneissl's career shows. Putin has appointed Austria's former chief diplomat as ambassador for the protection of endangered Amur tigers in Russia. This was reported by the Russian news agency RIA.
The Russian by choice, who stylizes herself as a "political refugee" at every opportunity, has already been appointed head of a Russian think tank in St. Petersburg. The Kremlin always portrays her as a victim and living proof of the "depravity of the West".
New "phase" of cooperation
Kneissl will in future support the Director General of the Amurtiger Center, Sergei Aramilev, in international affairs, he told RIA at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Last year, Kneissl is said to have expressed interest in adopting an Amur tiger. According to a report by Russian state media outlet Sputnik in September 2023, the 59-year-old is also said to have made a financial commitment. Kneissl has already donated several thousand euros to the Laso nature reserve. Now they have reached "another phase of cooperation", Aramilew is quoted as saying.
Knicks made Kneissl world-famous
The former minister gained worldwide fame in 2018 when she danced with Kremlin leader Putin at her wedding in Gamlitz in southern Styria. She bowed to the autocrat, who at the time was already annexing parts of Ukraine and undermining democratic structures in Russia. A photo of the scene went around the world.
This did nothing to damage her relationship with Putin - on the contrary. In 2023, the ex-diplomat moved to Russia permanently. She was even provided with a Russian military plane for this purpose. A short time later, she told the BBC that she was a huge fan of the Russian ruler. She compared the Russian president to the ideal image of a "perfect gentleman" that the British writer Jane Austen portrayed in her novel "Pride and Prejudice" in the early 19th century.
Since then, Putin has repeatedly sent the ex-minister forward as an "analyst". Kneissl recently appeared at the United Nations Security Council in New York at Russia's invitation. The former politician, who was connected via video from Russia, warned of the consequences of Western arms deliveries to Ukraine for Europe. She did not distance herself from the Russian war of aggression. In her Telegram channel, she recently described Ukraine as a "black hole" in which terrorists are booming.
It is now clear: in addition to verbal caresses for Putin, Kneissl can now also take care of the sensitivities of Siberian tigers.
