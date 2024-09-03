Kneissl gets ambassador role from Putin

This did nothing to damage her relationship with Putin - on the contrary. In 2023, the ex-diplomat moved to Russia permanently. She was even provided with a Russian military plane for this purpose. A short time later, she told the BBC that she was a huge fan of the Russian ruler. She compared the Russian president to the ideal image of a "perfect gentleman" that the British writer Jane Austen portrayed in her novel "Pride and Prejudice" in the early 19th century.