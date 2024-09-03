Summer heat depresses the domestic wine harvest

Young people drink less wine

Winegrowers have mixed feelings about the coming years. This is because less and less wine is being drunk internationally. Even in the wine Eldorado of France, volumes have recently declined. Younger people in particular are reaching for an "Achterl" less and less often. But the industry is defending itself against "alcohol bashing". Schmuckenschlager does not want all alcoholic beverages to be mentioned in the same breath. Wine is a natural product "that should not simply disappear from the map".