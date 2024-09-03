Minus 25 percent
Summer heat depresses the domestic wine harvest
This year's wine harvest is not only starting earlier, it is also likely to be almost 25 percent smaller than in previous years. Lower-yielding grapes and extreme weather events are reflected in the quantities. However, lovers of fully ripe red wine can look forward to sufficient supplies.
In many regions, the main harvest is already underway. "This year, the grape harvest is starting earlier than ever before," emphasizes Viticulture President Johannes Schmuckenschlager. This is due to the warm weather. The vines sprouted much earlier in April, three weeks earlier than the long-term average. Accordingly, the vines also blossomed earlier. This was followed by longer periods of heat in the summer, which means that the harvest can now also begin earlier. "The main harvest will start in all regions next week at the latest," says Schmuckenschlager.
Hot summer puts pressure on the harvest
However, the winegrowers will harvest less, partly due to increasing extreme weather events. According to the forecast, the volume this year is likely to be 2 million hectoliters. This is almost a quarter less than in previous years, when the average was 2.41 million hectoliters (see chart).
The hot summer made the grapes less juicy, which means that less is likely to end up in the barrel. "If we are unlucky with the weather, the volume could even fall below two million hectoliters," says the viticulture president.
Harvest pleases red wine drinkers
However, because national and international demand is at an all-time low, the supply of grape juice is secure. This is also due to the large reserves in stock. Many winegrowers are sitting on full wine cellars and want to get rid of their stocks.
In the hot phase of the harvest, winegrowers need to keep a cool head
Weinbau-Präsident Johannes Schmuckenschlager
Bild: www.charakter.photos | Philipp Monihart
There is good news for red wine lovers: due to the small-berried and deeply dark grapes, dense, fully ripe red wines can be expected this year. In general, Schmuckenschlager is expecting a very good quality, but smaller harvest this year. There is a global trend towards buying fewer, but higher-quality bottles.
"In the hot phase of the harvest, winegrowers need to keep a cool head," says Schmuckenschlager. Bringing in and processing the grapes in the heat is more difficult than at the lower temperatures that we are used to at this time of year. During the summer, more irrigation was also necessary, which will also be the case in the future.
Young people drink less wine
Winegrowers have mixed feelings about the coming years. This is because less and less wine is being drunk internationally. Even in the wine Eldorado of France, volumes have recently declined. Younger people in particular are reaching for an "Achterl" less and less often. But the industry is defending itself against "alcohol bashing". Schmuckenschlager does not want all alcoholic beverages to be mentioned in the same breath. Wine is a natural product "that should not simply disappear from the map".
Carina Platt & Peter Stadlmüller
