“Of course I’m not enthusiastic about everything”

Can you give an example?

In Burgenland, the minimum wage was a big issue. If I take this issue seriously and want everyone to be able to make ends meet with a 40-hour job, I can't just walk past a porter who earns 1,300 euros net every day. That's why the minimum wage was raised to 2270 euros net. The court councillors were not enthusiastic, but funding is just as viable in the provincial administration as it is in the economy. The porter, the cleaner and everyone else now get 2270 euros net. That is the right answer in times like these. I don't have to keep handing out subsidies, but rather value people so that they can live on what they earn. For me, that is also the recipe for winning elections.

Mario Leiter: I also had this experience as deputy mayor in Bludenz. You have to be authentic and deliver what you promise. This is exactly what the Vorarlberg SPÖ wants in the area of affordable housing. We have ready-made concepts and starting points to reach people from the middle class. It is particularly annoying that the limit for the allocation of non-profit housing in Vorarlberg has not been raised despite inflation. This is still set at 4,200 euros household income for two adults. Anyone earning more than this will not get a non-profit apartment. And due to the KIM regulation, there is no loan to finance the purchase of an apartment. In the end, these people have no choice but to take a loyal rental apartment. By way of comparison, the limit in Tyrol is 6,000 euros and in Vienna 7,100 euros.