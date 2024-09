“That’s how it is now!” Schwarz reports from the clinic

"It's not the news I wanted to report at this time of year, but that's how it is now!" Schwarz wrote on Instagram next to a photo showing him in his hospital bed. The Carinthian continues: "After my slipped disc, I unfortunately had to undergo an operation! The operation went well and I'm on the road to recovery! This operation is of course connected with a rehabilitation phase, which will take a few weeks. I'll keep you up to date