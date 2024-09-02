Lake Neusiedl now secured thanks to Donau-Wasser

Doskozil hopes for rapid implementation

"Everyone agrees on the national and international importance of unique habitats such as Lake Neusiedl or the Sodalacken in Seewinkel. In Burgenland, we can already draw on detailed studies on the issue of a supply line and the compatibility of Danube water," explained Doskozil: "Planning should be tackled quickly. Because we won't find a stop button for climate change any time soon."