Agreement sealed
Lake Neusiedl now secured thanks to Donau-Wasser
The foundation stone for a supply line to Lake Neusiedl has been laid. Following the Ministry's memorandum with Burgenland and Lower Austria, the "Carnuntum variant" is being targeted as a solution.
Prolonged drought and low rainfall prompted the province of Burgenland to set up the "Lake Neusiedl Task Force" more than four years ago. Climatic changes have had a particularly severe impact on Europe's second largest steppe lake.
Looking to the future
The water level, which had fallen to an alarming low in the 2022 season, has recovered. But the danger is not over. "We can't just sit back now. There will be drier years again," said Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
Less groundwater
Eastern Austria is one of the regions with the lowest rainfall in the country. Based on meaningful forecasts, even more dry periods and rising air temperatures are to be expected in the future. This development is expected to lead to a decline in groundwater recharge.
Common goals
This is why Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP), the minister responsible for agriculture, forestry and water management, Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP), governor of Lower Austria, and her counterpart Doskozil (SPÖ) want to pull together. Together, they will develop solution strategies for the use and protection of water resources.
As with the Marchfeld Canal, cross-provincial concepts are to be drawn up that will have sustainable effects.
Feasibility check
The basic agreement, the "Memorandum of Understanding", was signed on Monday at the Palais Niederösterreich in Vienna. Among other things, Danube water could flow through a planned canal to Lake Neusiedl, known as the "Carnuntum variant" for short. This and other irrigation projects are now to be examined for their feasibility and financing concepts drawn up.
"Water is life"
"Austria is a country rich in water. It should stay that way," emphasized Totschnig. "We want to plan supra-regional supply pipelines to supply Danube water to the low-precipitation areas in the east to the north and south of the Danube. The water demand should be covered sustainably," said Mikl-Leitner.
Doskozil hopes for rapid implementation
"Everyone agrees on the national and international importance of unique habitats such as Lake Neusiedl or the Sodalacken in Seewinkel. In Burgenland, we can already draw on detailed studies on the issue of a supply line and the compatibility of Danube water," explained Doskozil: "Planning should be tackled quickly. Because we won't find a stop button for climate change any time soon."
Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner adds: "The priorities in the memorandum are in line with our plans, particularly with regard to adapting agriculture to changing climatic conditions through appropriate forms of cultivation and crops as well as the economical use of water resources."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.