Drone deployment: the flying eyes of the police

Whether aerial photography in the event of serious traffic accidents, reconnaissance in the wake of natural disasters, searches for criminals or illegals in border areas, the search for missing persons or the surveillance of major events - the police drones that have been in use in Carinthia since 2018 have become an integral part of everyday law enforcement. "We currently have 14 drones in use across the country. The two oldest models are only used for training purposes. Our two largest weigh just over nine kilograms," says Carinthia's police drone chief Erwin Moser from the Operations Department.