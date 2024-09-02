Mourning for Obi Ndefo
“Dawson’s Creek” star dead at the age of 51
Mourning for "Dawson's Creek" star Obi Ndefo: The actor has died at the age of 51.
Ndefo's sister Nkem Ndefo announced the sad news on Facebook.
"I am heartbroken over the loss of my younger brother. And in the knowledge that he is finally at peace," she wrote with a photo showing her with the actor.
Hit by SUV
She did not give any further details about the death. However, the actor was involved in a serious accident five years ago. Ndefo was hit by an SUV in a parking lot in Los Angeles and was so badly injured that his legs had to be amputated.
Despite the blow of fate, the series star, who played the role of Bodie Wells in the popular teen series, was optimistic. In an interview after the accident, he explained: "What happened to me is just so terrible. Why should I make it worse by feeling bad about it?"
Ex-series colleagues mourn
Meanwhile, the "Dawson's Creek" stars are mourning the loss of their former colleague on Instagram. "It's hard for me to realize that you've left us, my dear friend," wrote Mary Margaret Humes on Instagram, sharing some memories.
She continued: "You were and will always be a shining light. What an example of pure, unfiltered love and perseverance you were as you faced life's challenges recently."
Katie Holmes also showed her sympathy on the death of her co-star and shared Humes' message in her stories, writing: "He was so wonderful to work with and such a kind person. Sending prayers and grace to his family. Rest in peace."
Ndefo was also a regular in other series, such as "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Angel: Raiders of Darkness".
