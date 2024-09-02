Pink Ribbon event
Ottrubay calls for solidarity with cancer patients
In Austria, around 5600 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. Around 1600 die as a result of the disease. Reason enough to be more mindful of your body and yourself, says Ágnes Ottrubay.
Two years ago, Ágnes Ottrubay (64) bought a house with a garden and private bathing jetty on the shores of Lake Esterházy in Trausdorf and had it adapted according to her own ideas. The refuge is much more than just a new home for the charity princess, who supports Roma children in Eastern Europe with her association "Vis Fontis". It is a place where she can switch off and recharge her batteries.
"On warm days like today, I go swimming every morning. In my childhood and youth, I even successfully took part in competitions," she says with a beaming smile and leads us onto the shady terrace. While "Layos", her robotic mower, trims the lawn, the lady of the house disappears briefly into the kitchen and then returns with a carafe of still water and a bouquet of pink-red roses. Wait a minute! The lenses of her sunglasses and the airy summer dress she is wearing are also pink. And so are the other bouquets of flowers that can be found in almost every corner. Is she in love?
The symbolic power of color
"I just like the color pink. According to color psychology, it stands for femininity, magic and dignity, but also for tenderness, sensuality and gentleness - all invitations to be more loving with oneself. However, pink also reinforces other positive feelings. These are important for life to be in balance. It also gets me in the mood for the Pink Ribbon charity evening on October 3 at Esterhazy Palace in Eisenstadt, where I will be giving the keynote speech," says the 64-year-old.
Largest Pink Ribbon event in Burgenland
Ottrubay has been the patron of the event, which is organized in cooperation with the self-help group "Im Heute leben" and the cosmetics company Estée Lauder, for 15 years. The story of the pink ribbon goes back to Evelyn Lauder, Estée Lauder's daughter-in-law. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she created the "Pink Ribbon" as a symbol of prevention, launched a global awareness campaign in 1992 and raised 350 million euros in donations for cancer research before her death.
"There have been Pink Ribbon events in Austria since 2002, and the one at Esterhazy Palace has been around since the very beginning. The highlight is always the moment when the castle is illuminated in pink," says Ottrubay, who is also a Pink Ribbon ambassador for Krebshilfe Burgenland.
Breast cancer is a generational issue
Both organizations are financed by donations, which are urgently needed because a cancer diagnosis and a prolonged absence from work can also be accompanied by dismissal by the employer and existential hardship. "Single mothers and socially disadvantaged families are particularly dependent on financial support," explains Ottrubay, who has also lost several friends and acquaintances to cancer herself.
She therefore urges all women to go for regular mammography screening. Thanks to preventive examinations, diagnoses can often be made at an early stage. "In order to increase the chances of recovery, treatment should be started quickly. However, due to the shortage of doctors, it is becoming increasingly difficult to get an appointment quickly!" regrets Ottrubay.
More sympathy would be welcome
In her opinion, our society's approach to dealing with sick or dying people should also be rethought: "Most people only look after themselves and no longer want to confront the suffering and grief of others. The fear of being touched by it and becoming aware of one's own finiteness is often great. That's why many cancer patients are left to their own devices."
In the self-help group "Im heute leben", which will benefit from the proceeds, sufferers and relatives give each other support. Ottrubay has already been there: "We laugh and cry together. But the focus is on the courage and strength that the participants give each other. Many former patients are now bursting with energy and vitality."
