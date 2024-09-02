Ottrubay calls for solidarity with cancer patients

"On warm days like today, I go swimming every morning. In my childhood and youth, I even successfully took part in competitions," she says with a beaming smile and leads us onto the shady terrace. While "Layos", her robotic mower, trims the lawn, the lady of the house disappears briefly into the kitchen and then returns with a carafe of still water and a bouquet of pink-red roses. Wait a minute! The lenses of her sunglasses and the airy summer dress she is wearing are also pink. And so are the other bouquets of flowers that can be found in almost every corner. Is she in love?