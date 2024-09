Austria ice hockey team turns around a 3-0 deficit

Strong final third

The Austrians improved in the course of the middle third and now also had some good chances. After Vinzenz Rohrer missed a great one with an inaccurate pass (30'), they scored on the powerplay with a slap shot from Lukas Haudum (39'). The Hungarians were put under heavy pressure in the final period. Dominic Zwerger scored the equalizer with a superb individual effort (52') and poked the disc into the net 44 seconds before the end after a Haudum shot. Zwerger and Haudum scored again in the penalty shoot-out (2:1).